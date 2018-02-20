'Spring into Summer' activities fair returning to Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

'Spring into Summer' activities fair returning to Huntsville

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A convenient way of discovering spring break and summer activities is returning for another year in Huntsville.

The 'Spring into Summer Activities Fair', hosted by Arts Huntsville, will take place on Saturday, February 24 from 10:00am to 1:00pm. The event, which will be hosted at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center's Davidson Center, is free to the public.

The event will feature more than 30 local youth organizations, camps and programs that offer activities over spring break and the summer.

The following organizations will be represented at the event:

  • Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre
  • Alexander’s Martial Arts
  • Ars Nova School of the Arts
  • Artis Studio
  • Burritt on the Mountain
  • Camp Woodmont
  • Colors Fine Arts Center, Inc.
  • Designbyhart Pottery Studio
  • Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy
  • Huntsville Ballet School
  • Huntsville Botanical Garden
  • Huntsville Community Drumline
  • Huntsville Ice Complex
  • Huntsville Museum of Art
  • Huntsville STEAM Works
  • Huntsville Youth Orchestra
  • Huntsville/Madison Co. Convention & Visitors Bureau
  • Lyrique Music Productions
  • Madison Academy
  • Pine Ridge Day Camp & Equestrian Center
  • Randolph School
  • Rhythms of Grace Dance Academy
  • Riverview Camp for Girls
  • Rocket City Martial Arts, LLC
  • Rocket City Mom
  • Sparkman High School
  • Spirited Art
  • St. John Paul II Catholic High School
  • The Country Day School
  • U.S. Space & Rocket Center
  • Valley View Ranch Equestrian Camp
  • Webster Martial Arts Academy
  • YMCA Camp Cha-La-Kee


You can learn more about the event on the Arts Huntsville website.
 

