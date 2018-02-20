'Spring into Summer' activities fair returning to Huntsville

A convenient way of discovering spring break and summer activities is returning for another year in Huntsville.



The 'Spring into Summer Activities Fair', hosted by Arts Huntsville, will take place on Saturday, February 24 from 10:00am to 1:00pm. The event, which will be hosted at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center's Davidson Center, is free to the public.



The event will feature more than 30 local youth organizations, camps and programs that offer activities over spring break and the summer.



The following organizations will be represented at the event:

Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre

Alexander’s Martial Arts

Ars Nova School of the Arts

Artis Studio

Burritt on the Mountain

Camp Woodmont

Colors Fine Arts Center, Inc.

Designbyhart Pottery Studio

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy

Huntsville Ballet School

Huntsville Botanical Garden

Huntsville Community Drumline

Huntsville Ice Complex

Huntsville Museum of Art

Huntsville STEAM Works

Huntsville Youth Orchestra

Huntsville/Madison Co. Convention & Visitors Bureau

Lyrique Music Productions

Madison Academy

Pine Ridge Day Camp & Equestrian Center

Randolph School

Rhythms of Grace Dance Academy

Riverview Camp for Girls

Rocket City Martial Arts, LLC

Rocket City Mom

Sparkman High School

Spirited Art

St. John Paul II Catholic High School

The Country Day School

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Valley View Ranch Equestrian Camp

Webster Martial Arts Academy

YMCA Camp Cha-La-Kee



You can learn more about the event on the Arts Huntsville website.



