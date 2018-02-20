Woman charged with DUI after wrecking in Arab Primary School pickup line

A woman is in trouble with the law after Arab police say she drove intoxicated to pick up a child from school. They found out when she had a wreck in the pickup line.

30-year-old Amber Starr of Guntersville is now charged with DUI.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident but police say it was certainly a very concerning situation.

The incident happened on Feb. 13 outside the Arab Primary School. Chief Ed Ralston said they got a call of an accident in the student pickup line. When officers arrived they found Starr had rear-ended another vehicle in the line.

Officers had Starr perform a field sobriety test after learning she had consumed prescription medications.

Starr was subsequently arrested.

Ralston said both cars were damaged. Her car was towed, but the other driver was able to drive away.

Fortunately, nobody was injured as Starr had a young child in a safety seat in her car.

"Yes she was there to pick up another child and so when they called her grandmother she took possession of the kid that was with her and then someone else picked up the child at school," said Ralston.

Starr is due before an Arab municipal judge on March 5.

