Hartselle police searching for missing man

The Hartselle Police Department has put out a missing person notice.

Police are searching for Daniel Osborn. His father reported that he has not been able to contact him for about two weeks and that this is uncommon for Osborn.

Police say his roommate told them he hasn’t seen Osborn in almost two weeks and thought he was moving to Huntsville with a female named Heather.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Burgess at 256-751-4915 or tburgess@hartselle.org.

