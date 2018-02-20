2 men charged with murder of missing Hartselle man

A fire broke out at the Arby's at 4100 University Dr. Monday afternoon.More >>
Remington, one of the oldest and best-known gun makers in the world, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in order to restructure its massive debt.More >>
If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2017 shooting in Huntsville.More >>
Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter is Better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
According to authorities, the 3-year-old somehow backed her father’s car into the pond after the man left it parked but running.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children.More >>
