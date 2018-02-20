2 men charged with murder of missing Hartselle man

Investigators located the body of Daniel Ray Osborn II near Fairview in Cullman County.

After the Cullman County Sheriff's Office investigated they charged two men with murder.

Hartselle police put out a missing person notice on Osborn back in February.

His father reported that he had not been able to contact him and that was uncommon for Osborn.

Police say his roommate told them he hadn’t seen Osborn in almost two weeks and thought he was moving to Huntsville with a female.

Police charged Tyler Hudson and Andrew Maresh with murder.

