Funeral set for 4-year-old killed in accidental shooting at family's Moulton home

High-temperature records are on the line again today even with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, temps should easily make it into the middle to upper 70s.More >>
High-temperature records are on the line again today even with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, temps should easily make it into the middle to upper 70s.More >>
Alabama A&M University announced the death of longtime educator and administrator Dr. Virginia Caples.More >>
Alabama A&M University announced the death of longtime educator and administrator Dr. Virginia Caples.More >>
Some Verizon employees in Huntsville will be working from home instead of the office in the coming months.More >>
Some Verizon employees in Huntsville will be working from home instead of the office in the coming months.More >>
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside their home.More >>
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside their home.More >>
Huntsville police are searching for a thief in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.More >>
Huntsville police are searching for a thief in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
US Embassy in Montenegro warns Americans of security situation, reports say someone hurled a grenade then killed himself.More >>
US Embassy in Montenegro warns Americans of security situation, reports say someone hurled a grenade then killed himself.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Hobby Lobby has become an unwitting star in the latest social trend.More >>
Hobby Lobby has become an unwitting star in the latest social trend.More >>