Funeral set for 4-year-old killed in accidental shooting at family's Moulton home

A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside their home.

It happened Tuesday morning at a house on County Road 181/Pinhook Road. That's outside of the Moulton city limits but still in police jurisdiction.

Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter addressed the situation at the Lawrence County courthouse and offered his condolences to the child's loved ones. He revealed that the little boy found a gun and accidentally shot himself with it.

"There was a gun in the home that the child was able to gain access to by some means and the gun accidentally discharged is our belief at this time," McWhorter said.

The chief added that the small boy had to climb in order to reach the weapon, which was placed on top of a dresser or chest of drawers.

The child, identified by the Lawrence County coroner as Zachary Jace Duke, was transported to Lawrence Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.

"Our investigation is just beginning. We'll be looking into this in the days to come. An autopsy will be conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. We believe this was a very tragic accident," McWhorter said.

Neighbors say what happened was "awful" and "devastating." They just spotted the little boy playing outside on Monday with his older sister. The family recently moved there over the holidays.

R.B. Abbott lives across the street and as soon as he heard about the shooting, he went over to comfort boy’s mother who he has known for some time from church.

"She was sitting on the front porch and I put my arm around her. She leaned over on me and started sobbing really bad. She said she didn’t know he had gotten up. I talked to one of the police officers and they said he had been shot in the chest area," Abbott said.

Police urged parents to take precautions in their homes when it comes to securing their firearms.

"Especially with smaller children where a child might get access to a gun, they should be locked away or have a gun locked. They should be placed where a child shouldn’t be able to get to them. I’m not sure what happened on this case, but it’s heartbreaking and I hate for any family to have to go through this," the chief added.

Members of the community offered their condolences and support to the family during this difficult time.

"They’re just great people. I don’t know how they’re handling it. It just has to be awful," Abbott said.

On Wednesday, when asked if the child's parents could face any charges, Chief McWhorter that's not something authorities are looking at right now.

"We need to know all of the facts of the case first," he told members of the media.

On Wednesday afternoon, the chief revealed that preliminary autopsy results confirmed the shooting was accidental.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements have been set for Jace Duke. Services will be held Feb. 23 at Moulton Church of God at 2 p.m. Visitation will be one hour before the service at Parkway Funeral Home.

