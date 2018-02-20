4-year-old killed in shooting incident at family's Moulton home

A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside his home.

It happened Tuesday morning at a home on County Road 181/Pinhook Road. That's outside of the Moulton city limits, but still in police jurisdiction.

Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter addressed the situation on the steps of the Lawrence County courthouse and offered his condolences to the child's loved ones. He revealed that the little boy found a gun and accidentally shot himself with it.

"There was a gun in the home that the child was able to gain access to by some means and the gun accidentally discharged is our belief at this time," McWhorter said.

The child, whose name was not released, was transported to Lawrence Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.

"Our investigation is just beginning. We'll be looking into this in the days to come. An autopsy will be conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. We believe this was a very tragic accident," McWhorter said.

Neighbors say what happened was "awful" and "devastating." They just spotted the little boy playing outside on Monday with his older sister. The family recently moved there over the holidays.

R.B. Abbott lives across the street and as soon as he heard about the shooting, he went over to comfort boy’s mother who he has known from church for some time.

"She was sitting on the front porch and I put my arm around her. She laid over on me and started sobbing really bad. She said she didn’t know he had gotten up. I talked to one of the police officers and they said he had been shot in the chest area," Abbott said.

Police urged parents to take precautions in their homes when it comes to securing their firearms.

"Especially with smaller children where a child might get access to a gun, they should be locked away or have a gun locked. They should be placed where a child shouldn’t be able to get to them. I’m not sure what happened on this case, but it’s heartbreaking and I hate for any family to have to go through this," the chief added.

No charges have been filed.

Members of the community offered their condolences and support to the family during this difficult time.

"They’re just great people. I don’t know how they’re handling it. It just has to be awful," Abbott said.

