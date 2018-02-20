4 year old killed in Lawrence County shooting incident

A four-year-old child passed away from injuries after what the Moulton police chief says appears to be an accidental shooting.

It happened Tuesday morning at a home on County Road 181/Pinhook Road. That's outside of Moulton's city limits, but still in police jurisdiction.

Chief Lyndon McWhorter could not discuss any of the circumstances surrounding the tragic death at this point in the investigation, but he said preliminary findings indicate the incident was accidental.

It's not clear if the child was male or female.

Police expect to learn more from the autopsy results.

The chief voiced his condolences to the child's loved ones as they cope with their loss.

No charges have been filed.

