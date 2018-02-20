Schools and law enforcement show some support for concealed carry in schools

A Marshall County lawmaker says the answer to school shootings is more armed and trained staffers inside your child's school.

Will Ainsworth was supported by some teachers, school administrators, and law enforcement from around the area but not everyone is in agreement with that approach.

State Representative Will Ainsworth worked to make his case for having concealed weapons in schools with supporters at a news conference this morning at Guntersville Elementary School.

Ainsworth feels there needs to be funding for school resource officers in every school and funding for security such as cameras and door locks.

But the thrust of his bill would allow school teachers and administrators to carry concealed weapons on campus and only certain people would know who.

Ainsworth says it would involve a 40-hour state police certification, a mental health component, and annual recertification. The state representative feels kids now are sitting ducks in a gun free zone.

"We've got to look at if someone gets in how do we take out the gunman? That's really what this bill is about because the gunman is there to do harm and we've got to make sure he can't do that," says Representative Ainsworth.

But Rebecca Raulerson says she’s got three kids in the Guntersville system and disagrees.

"Our teachers are to be educators. They are not police officers. They are trained educators and to ask them to do anything else is going above and beyond their calling," says Raulerson.

Ainsworth says he hopes to have the bill through the legislature for an up or down vote in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48