Decatur man facing several drug charges

Police tell us a Decatur man is facing several drug charges after a vehicle stop on Monday.

An off-duty Decatur traffic enforcement officer conducted a vehicle stop near the intersection of West Moulton and 11th Avenue in reference to a failure to signal moving violation.

Investigators tell us the driver of the vehicle was identified as Prentess J. Foster and the license plate on the vehicle was previously reported stolen.

During the course of the investigation, Foster was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance -- cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and also had a revoked Alabama driver’s license and was placed under arrest.

Foster is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $2,200 bond.

