AL Representative to hold news conference to discuss bill allowing teachers to carry firearms in school

State Rep. Will Ainsworth (R - Guntersville) will be joined by law enforcement officers, school superintendents, fellow legislators, and several educators during a news conference at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20, to discuss his legislation that will allow teachers with Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training certification to carry firearms during school hours.

The news conference will be held in the media center of Guntersville Elementary School, which all three of Ainsworth’s children attend, at 1800 Lusk Street in Guntersville.

Ainsworth said that shortly after news of the tragic school shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was announced, educators in his area asked him to introduce legislation that allows them to protect their students and themselves on school grounds.

Among those who will join Ainsworth at his news conference are Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls, Guntersville City Schools Superintendent Bett Stanton, Marshall County School Superintendent Cindy Wigley, DeKalb County School Superintendent Jason Barnett, Guntersville Elementary School Principal John Doyle, Guntersville High School Principal Roseanne Mabrey, Cherokee Elementary Principal Julie Ann McCulley, and several classroom teachers.

