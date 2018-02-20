2018 AHSAA Northwest Regional Tournament - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2018 AHSAA Northwest Regional Tournament

Jacksonville State University - Tuesday, February 20

9 a.m. - 7A Girls Championship           

HuffmanLive Stats vs. Spain Park

10:45 a.m. - 7A Boys Championship

HuffmanLive Stats vs. Mountain Brook

12:30 p.m. - 6A Girls Championship   

RamsayLive Stats vs. Homewood

2:15 p.m. - 6A Boys Championship         

Parker vs. Oxford

4 p.m. - 3A Girls Championship        

GlencoeLive Stats vs. Pisgah

5:45 p.m. - 3A Boys Championship        

PiedmontLive Stats vs. Plainview

Wallace State University

9:00 a.m. - Class 7A Girls Championship

Hoover vs. Sparkman 

10:45 a.m. - Class 7A Boys Championship

Hoover vs. Sparkman

12:30 p.m. - Class 6A Girls Championship 

Minor vs. Hazel Green

2:15 p.m. - Class 6A Boys Championship

Austin vs. Hazel Green 

4:00 p.m. - Class 1A Girls Championship

R.A. Hubbard vs. Phillips 

5:45 p.m. - Class 1A Boys Championship

R.A. Hubbard vs. South Lamar

