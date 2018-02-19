Morgan County Jail escapee may be traveling with girlfriend

Authorities are searching for an escaped Morgan County inmate.

The sheriff's office reports 29-year-old Alexis Jaime Hernandez escaped from the Morgan County Jail at about 7:30 a.m. Monday. Hernandez was incarcerated in reference to a violation of his probation that he had received for first-degree possession of marijuana.

Deputies say Hernandez had been sentenced and was scheduled to be released in approximately 12 months. He was serving as an in-house inmate worker and acquired clothing that identified him as a worker who was eligible to work outside the facility. He reportedly changed into those clothes and was able to access the outside of the building and then walk away from the facility.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-301-1174 or 256-351-4800.

Deputies are also searching for Hernandez's girlfriend, Chloe Anne German, 22, of Decatur. Deputies believe they may be traveling together but have not confirmed it. German is 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

They may be driving a white 2008 Ford Expedition (Eddie Bauer Edition), which should have the Alabama tag number 9293AV6.

