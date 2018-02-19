Person shot at Athens traffic intersection, police say

Tuesday will be an unseasonably warm day with potential record-breaking warmth.More >>
Alabama A&M University announced the death of longtime educator and administrator Dr. Virginia Caples.More >>
A ground search ensued that lasted about four hours and covered approximately six miles, ending a few hundred yards east of Hays Mill Road where the suspects were caught in a hunting stand/shoot house.More >>
Just before 2 p.m. Friday, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported via Twitter that two juvenile students had been arrested for making terrorist threats.More >>
Huntsville Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery at the Woodforest National Bank this week.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
A female employee at False River Academy died Monday afternoon in a vehicle accident that happened on the school's campus.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
