Person shot at Athens traffic intersection, police say

Athens police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting.

Police say the victim was shot about 2 p.m. near the Marathon on the corner of U.S. 72 and Hines Street. The victim drove himself to the hospital.

According to police, the victim told investigators at the hospital he was stopped in traffic on Hines Street waiting on the traffic light to change when the incident took place. He also told investigators the name of the person who shot him.

Police did not say the victim's condition.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Police could not release further details because the investigation is ongoing.

Police Chief Floyd Johnson said it was not a random shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.

