Volunteer group cleans up trash at Marshall County cemetery

A group of volunteers in Marshall County spent a part of this President's Day cleaning up a local cemetery.

They say, sadly, it's become a dumping ground.

“You know, it's supposed to be Alabama the beautiful, but sadly it's not," said PALS president Micky Hunt.

A dozen volunteers from the organization People Against A Littered State came out to clean up Honeycomb Cemetery.

A woman who lives by discovered the problem when she took her husband to the cemetery and the lake's edge to show him where she enjoyed fishing as a little girl.

"It just really made me really sad because I remember this being a really beautiful spot," said Kendra Newton, who discovered the trash.

So she contacted pals who held a President's Day cleanup. They collected nearly 100 bags of litter along with tires and household items from the area.

"It's very disgraceful for people to come here and litter and throw their household garbage on a cemetery," said Hunt.

Hunt said TVA has agreed to dispose of the litter they've picked up.

He wishes people would think before just throwing things on the ground.

"It all comes down to the individual. You're either going to litter or you're not. How can you call this state beautiful if you're going to be a part of the problem," said Hunt.

Hunt said the job is not going to get done in a day. He said they'll continue coming back once a month until the job is done.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48