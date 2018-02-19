Police: Belk employee chases robbery suspect who punched security officer

An employee of Decatur's Belk store helped catch a robbery suspect who fought her way out of the store, according to police.

Police responded to a robbery call at the Beltline Road store on Friday. Morgan County E-911 advised that the suspect punched a loss prevention associate in the face while in the parking lot of the store then left the scene in a vehicle.

Police say another associate, who was leaving at the time, contacted central dispatch and followed the suspect's vehicle. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect's vehicle and stop it. The driver was then detained and identified as 26-year-old Brittney Nicole Slater.

Subsequent to the investigation, Slater was charged with third-degree robbery and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

