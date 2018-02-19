Guntersville residents oppose low-income housing development pro - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Guntersville residents oppose low-income housing development proposal

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Folks in Guntersville say they're worried about a new low-income housing project that could come to their neighborhood.

City leaders say they're looking forward to hearing more details about the project, but some neighbors who live nearby say they don't want it.

In an area filled with lakefront and lake view homes, plans are being considered for the inclusion of low-income housing. Residents say they hear 56 units will be placed next to their homes on Lakeview Drive.

City leaders say they expect the developer to give them details of the project at the City Council meeting.

Some residents oppose the idea.

"I'm terrified, to be honest with you. We have children and everybody is so peaceful and loving to each other and I just didn't really move here for that," said Sue Caracci, who opposes the development.

Fran Cornelius also opposes the development and said, "What's going to happen to the value of our properties all around this area when that takes place? I wish they would take another look at this and not let this happen to our area."

The public meeting is being held Monday night.

