FDA issues dog food recalls

Many WAFF 48 viewers are pet lovers. If you have a dog, there are some important dog food recalls that you need to hear about.

The FDA is warning pet owners about potential pentobarbital contamination in some foods. Pentobarbital is a barbiturate drug that’s most commonly used in animals as a sedative, anesthetic, or for euthanasia, according to the FDA. Tests came back with positive results in certain cans of Gravy Train dog food, and now a large recall has been issued.

This list includes canned dog food from Gravy Train, Kibbles n' Bits, Ol' Roy, and Skippy brands. You can see specific can types at the bottom of this article.

The FDA's preliminary evaluation indicates there's a low-level of that drug, so its unlikely to be a risk to animals. But pentobarbital should never be present in dog food, so the recalls have been issued.

If your dog has consumed the drug, it might experience drowsiness, dizziness, loss of balance, nausea, their eyes can move back and forth in a jerky manner, and/or inability to stand. High levels of the drug can cause coma and death, but again, high levels were not detected in the samples that were tested.

The FDA advises throwing the food away if you have it at home or contacting the company to learn more about return information.

If any pet owner thinks their pets might be sick from eating this food, they should contact their vets.

The list of withdrawn products the company provided to the FDA include:

Gravy Train with T-Bone Flavor Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910052541

Gravy Train with Beef Strips, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 791052542

Gravy Train with Lamb & Rice Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910052543

Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034418

Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034417

Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 22-ounce can, UPC 7910051645

Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 22-ounce can, UPC 7910051647

Gravy Train Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034417

Kibbles ‘n Bits 12-can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice American Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon & Cheese Bits in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender

Cuts with Real Turkey Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010377, 7910010378

Kibbles ‘n Bits 12-Can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice Bistro Hearty Cuts with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Homestyle Meatballs & Pasta Dinner with Real Beef in Tomato Sauce, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010382, 7910048367, 7910010378

Kibbles ‘n Bits 12-Can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, Chef’s Choice American

Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon & Cheese Bits in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010380, 7910010377, 7910010375

Kibbles ‘n Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010375

Kibbles ‘n Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010378

Kibbles ‘n Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010380

Ol’ Roy Strips Turkey Bacon, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 8113117570

Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 79100502469

Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910050250

Skippy Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910050245

