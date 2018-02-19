MyTake - Heart Month

February is American Heart Month, a great time to show yourself some love. Cardiovascular disease which includes heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure is the number one killer of women and men in the United States. It's also the leading cause of disability. If you've started to waiver from your New Year's resolution of getting into shape, let February be your opportunity to get things back on track. Even simple strategies like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, taking a walk during your lunch break or skipping the popcorn at the movies can lead to better heart health. You'll be surprised how many things can become lifelong habits. As adults we need to get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise per day, at least three days a week. So make this the time to do something nice for your heart.



