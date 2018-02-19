Huntsville woman with mental disabilities opening art gallery - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville woman with mental disabilities opening art gallery

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL

A Huntsville woman who has Down Syndrome and Autism is getting ready to open her own art gallery exhibit.

25-year-old Dana Anderson has only been painting for one year but has over 160 pieces.

Anderson's mother said she cannot care for herself, does not read, write, or speak, but has found her voice in acrylic painting.

She works with canvas or board and does extremely well in landscape, abstract landscape, and abstract art. 

Anderson has been accepted into the National ArtAbility show in Philadelphia, featured in the current January and February 2018 issue of Alabama magazine.

She was also spotlighted by the national organization, “The Art of Autism”.

Dana Anderson's "Beyond Barriers" Art Exhibit will open Thursday, March 1 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

The art sales will benefit The Inside Out Studio.

If you want to follow Dana’s artistic journey follow her Facebook page “Dana Anderson” Artist in Huntsville, AL.

