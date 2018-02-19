Huntsville woman with Down syndrome opening art gallery

A Huntsville woman who has Down syndrome and autism is getting ready to open her own art gallery exhibit. The Huntsville Botanical Garden will exhibit 20 paintings for the public to view from March 2 to April 30.

Dana Anderson is 25 years old and has only been painting one year through the nonprofit Inside Out Studio, a visual arts studio for adults with disabilities. She has more than 160 pieces.

Anderson's mother said she cannot care for herself and does not read, write, or speak. Her mother said she has found her voice in acrylic painting, however, and paints museum-worthy art.

She works with canvas or board and does landscapes, abstract landscapes and abstract art.

Anderson was accepted into the National ArtAbility show in Philadelphia, is featured in the current January and February 2018 issue of Alabama magazine.

She was also spotlighted by the national organization “The Art of Autism."

Anderson's mother said she is a shining example of what persons with disabilities can do when given the opportunity.

Anderson's "Beyond Barriers" Art Exhibit will be unveiled on March 1 at a private event. The public can see the exhibit from March 2 to April 30.

If you want to follow Dana’s artistic journey follow her Facebook page “Dana Anderson” Artist in Huntsville, AL .

