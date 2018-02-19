Crews fight mobile home fire in Somerville

Firefighters put out a mobile home fire on Taylor Circle in Somerville early Monday morning.

The fire was called in at 3:30 a.m. by a neighbor. The double-wide mobile home is a total loss.

The Brindlee Mountain Fire Department, as well as the Florette Fire Department all, responded to the scene.

The mobile home was fully involved when the firefighters arrived.

No one was at home during the fire and it was contained within 30-40 minutes.

The fire is under investigation.

