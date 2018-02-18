Hamilton woman killed in crash Saturday night - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Hamilton woman killed in crash Saturday night

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hamilton woman Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on AL 247 in Franklin County, three miles north of Red Bay.

Tina Hood Dulaney Turbyfill, 56, was killed when the 2002 Ford Explorer she was driving ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Turbyfill, who was wearing her seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

    •   
