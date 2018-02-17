1 displaced after morning house fire in Huntsville

One Huntsville resident is displaced after an early morning house fire.

The fire at 3102 Knollwood Cir. broke out around 7:20 a.m. The homeowner fled to the home of his neighbor, who called 911.

We’re told the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Huntsville Fire battled the fire approximately 30 minutes.

No word on the cause of the fire, but most of the damage is to the rear of the home.

The homeowner was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for burns.

