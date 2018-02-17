1 displaced after morning house fire in Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 displaced after morning house fire in Huntsville

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
By Allen Stroud, Reporter
One Huntsville resident is displaced after an early morning house fire. One Huntsville resident is displaced after an early morning house fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

One local resident is displaced after a morning fire at his Huntsville home.

The fire at 3102 Knollwood Cir. broke out around 7:20 a.m. The homeowner fled to the home of his neighbor, who called 911.

We’re told the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Huntsville Fire battled the fire approximately 30 minutes.

No word on the cause of the fire, but most of the damage is to the rear of the home.

The homeowner was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for burns.

