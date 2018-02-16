Shoals firefighters pay respects to fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter

Friends and family gathered Friday to celebrate the life of a man who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Fire engineer Jason Dickey was killed Monday battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. He was just 38 years old.

There's a strong bond among firefighters. Many from north Alabama traveled to Tennessee to pay their respects in different ways.

Hundreds of fire trucks and community members lined the streets to honor fallen Dickey. He's being remembered as a hero with a heart of gold.

"We know what it takes to be a firefighter and when one is hurting, we all hurt, we all suffer from it," said Florence Fire Chief Deputy Tim Anerton.

"It's devastating not only for the family but the entire fire service community," said Muscle Shoals fire inspector Brian Stafford.

Many departments from the Shoals made the trip up to Tennessee Friday.

"It's just what we do. It's heartbreaking and we do what we can to show our support," said Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally.

[Former Shoals firefighter critically injured in deadly Lawrenceburg fire]

While many firefighters attended the services, others stepped up to man stations in the surrounding area. As Florence and Decatur firefighters waited for emergency calls, they too watched the funeral.

"This tragedy is just that, a tragedy, and we look at this incident and examine ourselves and our own departments and things. That could have been us," Anerton said.

"Made me really think about what we do every single day, and he showed up to work that day like I did that morning to go to work and then what happened, happened it brings a lot of stuff to your mind and stuff you think about," said Muscle Shoals firefighter Chase Weatherford.

Although they might not know Dickey personally, they share a bond that they can only describe.

"It's a brotherhood. All across the nation a strong workforce, a strong unity and we stick together," Stafford said.

"No matter where they are or what has happened, firefighters are all brothers and we come together as a family," said chaplain Gary Cosby.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48