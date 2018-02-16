Ethics commission finds probable cause against Jackson County school superintendent

A northeast Alabama school superintendent has found himself in violation of state ethics law after he says he told on himself.

He says the violation involves wife.

Kevin Dukes said his wife has been doing extra contract work for the board for years before he took office but says he became concerned about the conflict after he took office.

The ethics commission found probable cause that Dukes violated a minor state ethics law last week.

Commission officials say they cannot disclose the details of the incident until the case is finalized.

But Dukes said he submitted the names of those who receive supplemental contracts to the board all to be transparent. Dukes said the board unanimously approved the contracts, which included his wife.

Dukes said he became concerned so he contacted the ethics commission, informing them of the situation.

The superintendent believes a formal complaint was later made to the commission.

Dukes said his wife never received any payments related to those contracts since he's served as superintendent.

Dukes has asked the ethics commission for the matter to be handled administratively. He expects to be fined in April.

