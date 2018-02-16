Guntersville gearing up for Hydrofest boat race - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Guntersville gearing up for Hydrofest boat race

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

It's expected to be the largest tourism event of the year.

Guntersville plans to bring professional boat racing back to the area after more than 30 years.

The shorelines of Brown's Creek are expected to be full when Hydrofest 2018 comes to town June 22-24.

Officials say they expect more than 20,000 people to attend and race officials are already ramping up for the big event this summer.

It will be held at Guntersville on Brown's Creek, but the city council will be taking action this Monday.

The city council is expected to pass a resolution Monday to close Sunset Dr. for the event and Lurleen B. Wallace Dr. for the country concert Saturday night.

Eighteen local, state and federal organizations met to deal with safety for the event last week.

Race Chairman Larue Kohl expects a tremendous economic impact for area businesses such as restaurants and hotel stays that go beyond the city limits.

"The whole surrounding area, Marshall County will be full. Huntsville should get spillover, Gadsden, Cullman, all those folks," Kohl said.

Tickets go on sale March 1.

Click here for more information about Hydrofest.

