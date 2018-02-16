Madison Co. Sheriff seeks help in identifying theft suspects - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison Co. Sheriff seeks help in identifying theft suspects

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Have you seen them? The MCSO needs help identifying two theft suspects.
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Do you recognize either of the people pictured in these surveillance images?

If so, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you.

The woman was seen taking $80 out of the holder by the safe inside the Mapco on Wall Triana Blvd. at Nick Davis Rd. in Harvest this week.

The suspects were spotted leaving the scene in a silver four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact Investigator S. Finely via email: sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

