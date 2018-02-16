2 juveniles arrested for making terrorist threats, Limestone Co. Sheriff reports

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported via Twitter that two juvenile students had been arrested for making terrorist threats.

BREAKING: LCSO has arrested two juvenile students for making terrorist threats against a school on social media. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) February 16, 2018

WAFF spoke to Karen Tucker, Dir. of Technology and Public Relations at Limestone County Schools who said she could confirm that one juvenile was arrested, but wasn't aware of the second.

Tucker said the administration was informed this morning about a social media post making a threat.

The administration at East Limestone High School began their safety plan and launched an investigation which included the SRO from Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Tucker, the student was arrested without incident and a decision on discipline will be made after a committee hearing.

