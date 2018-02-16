4 arrested in connection to a string of vehicle thefts

Three adult males and one juvenile were arrested in Limestone County on Thursday after a four-hour manhunt and charged with multiple counts stemming from a string of vehicle thefts.

Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 19, of Huntsville, Spencer Allen Kelley, 18, of Madison, and Joshua Ryan German, 19, of Huntsville were all arrested yesterday along with a juvenile male in connection to a string of vehicle thefts from Elmont and Huntsville.

Cosby is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 1st Degree, (3) counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, and Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree. He is held in the Limestone County Jail on $19,000 bond.

Kelley is charged with Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Degree, and he is held in the Limestone County Jail on $1500 bond.

German is charged with Theft 1st Degree and (3) counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle. He is held in the Limestone County Jail on $12,500 bond.

Investigators went to the 20000 block of Old Elkmont Rd. to serve an arrest warrant on Cosby and noticed a red truck in the driveway that they recognized as a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the day.

After they confirmed it was the same vehicle, they also checked another vehicle that was in the driveway (a blue Buick) and it was confirmed to be stolen out of Huntsville.

While investigators were still on scene, Cosby arrived and was arrested without incident.

An onlooker approached them and said several males had run from the area when they saw law enforcement arrive, and interviews with several people helped investigators determine that those suspects were also associated with the stolen vehicles.

Canine tracking teams from the Limestone Correctional Facility were contacted and responded to help investigators track the suspects.

A ground search ensued that lasted about four hours and covered approximately six miles, ending a few hundred yards east of Hays Mill Road where the suspects were caught in a hunting stand/shoot house.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s aviation unit also assisted in the search.

