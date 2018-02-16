Jury deliberating in animal cruelty trial for former shelter director

Jurors are weighing testimony and evidence in the Lawrence County trial for the former animal shelter director.

Deliberations got underway shortly before noon on Wednesday and continued into Thursday.

Bobbie Taylor is accused of animal cruelty, but she painted a much different picture of the situation she faced when she cared for hundreds of dogs and cats.

Taylor was back on the stand for most of the day Tuesday to testify in her own defense.

She previously broke down in tears in the courtroom as she told the jury that she's dedicated her entire life to helping animals.

"Every animal there was fed daily and watered," Taylor said about the shelter.

Prosecutors said Taylor left countless animals suffering because she couldn’t take care of them, which Taylor denied.

It took two days to pick a jury in the misdemeanor case.

Taylor is on trial for 15 counts of animal cruelty in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

In 2015, she was running the shelter out of her home on Lawrence County 170 when the ASPCA seized 329 dogs and cats that were emaciated, sick or injured. They also reported finding some dead animals.

Taylor was previously convicted on 15 charges during a bench trial in district court, but she appealed and the case went to circuit court.

During Taylor's first trial last year, investigators testified the animals were cramped, underfed and lying in feces.

A judge declared a mistrial because witnesses were talking about the case in front of potential jurors.

When the trial started last week, veterinary medicine experts for the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) testified they found conditions "unacceptable" at the shelter.

A witness said "conditions were horrible" at the shelter and the stench was unbearable. He called ASPCA for additional help.

Dr. Nicole Eller, a field veterinarian for the ASPCA, said some cages at the shelter had dog hair and feces on the sides when she was on site for four days in July 2015.

Vets also testified that dogs at Taylor shelter were found to be malnourished, to have hookworms, whipworms, dehydration and eye discharge. Fifty of 51 cats at Taylor shelter were deemed too thin and more than 50 percent had ear mites and fleas.

Lawrence County Commissioner Mose Jones Jr. testified the county could not afford $200,000 to operate a shelter and it signed a contract with Bobbie Taylor for $80,000 annually.

The state rested on Thursday and the defense called several witnesses who depicted Taylor as a woman who ran a clean shelter and provided proper health care.

They painted Taylor as a compassionate animal lover. Two of the witnesses were Lawrence County District 3 commissioner Bradley Cross and Lawrence sheriff server Ed Kirby.

They said the animals at the shelter had plenty of water and food and kennels were cleaned daily.

Former shelter employee Zach Goodloe testified he walked dogs twice daily, fed them three times daily and cleaned kennels twice daily. He lost his job when Moulton police shut the shelter down June 29, 2015.

Accountant Peggy King said Taylor was spending her own money running the county animal shelter. She had taken loans and accepted donations.

Larry Jacobs, who owns Jacobs Animal Clinic in Moulton, took the stand Friday morning. He treated thousands of the animals at the temporary animal facility at Taylor’s home.

Sometimes she would bring the animals to him and other times, he would assess issues over the phone, arrive at a diagnosis and levy appropriate treatment.

They treated the animals they could, but others had to be euthanized because they were too sick to be healed.

He estimated that 50-70 animals had to be euthanized due to seizures, injuries they couldn’t recover from and lost kidney function.

He said most diseases found by ASPCA vets at Taylor's shelter were common in Lawrence County, especially for stray animals picked up on the side of the road or roaming for days or weeks at a time. He told the jury they are often weak, starved, dehydrated and suffer from skin and parasite issues.

In June of 2015, he acknowledged he was aware that the ASPCA and law enforcement shut down the shelter at her house.

When asked about the shelter, Dr. Jacobs stated: “There were lots of dogs and cats. A lot of them were outside.”

The defense asked Jacobs to look at pictures of dogs and cats seized by the ASPCA that showed the condition they were in when they were seized from Taylor's property and detailed lists of their ailments and diseases were included.

The first dog shown to the jury had the following documented injuries: emaciated, lethargy, fleas, heart murmur, increased lung sounds, increased respiratory rate, dehydrated and discomfort due to difficulty breathing.

The second dog had squinting of both eyes and discharge, as well as an ear infection.

The third dog was emaciated, had swelling of limbs, bleeding of foot, heartworms and mange.

The fourth dog had puncture wounds and was very thin.

As Dr. Jacobs continued to look at more photos of dogs and cats, he stressed that many of the issues were not uncommon in the animals he treats.

He said Bobbie Taylor bought $15,000-18,000 in medicine from him.

Before the raid in 2015, Dr. Jacobs visited Taylor's home and said he saw animals with food and water, and saw properly sized kennels, hay on the floor, as well as kennels that were in the shade or that had partitions over them to provide cover from the sun.

Animals were moving around in the cages, he added, and he saw no signs of illness or injury.

He said he didn’t see any pain or suffering but was there to see animals in need of care and treated them. All of the animals had adequate shelter, he testified.

He did see animals that were malnourished, but he said most of them arrived at the shelter that way.

"She did the very best she could with what she had. You provide what you can with the money you have to spend," he said of Taylor.

Taylor, 84, voluntarily give up her right to remain silent and at 2:20 p.m. Friday, she took the stand to testify.

She's been rescuing dogs since she was seven years old.

She opened the shelter on her own at the property on County Road 170 in 2006 because she was accumulating so many dogs from members of the community that she needed more space.

"I built that shelter kennel by kennel," she said.

She estimated that over the course of her life, she's saved and adopted out more than 50,000 animals.

She got the contract with Lawrence County in March of 2015, but she started helping the county in 2014.

As per her agreement with the county, she couldn’t refuse any animals and had to provide all necessary services, including food, care, and housing.

She would take in any animals found in the county and operated a “no-kill” shelter.

If they were in distress and suffering, some animals had to be euthanized, Taylor stated. She told the jury she spent more money so each animal could be put to sleep before it received medicine that would end its life.

The contract funding was not enough to run the shelter once she paid for veterinary care, she added. She received very few donations and it was expensive to advertise in the newspaper.

Most of the animals that arrived at the shelter were in bad shape and were abused, starved, had mange, needed worming, she testified.

The shelter at her home was supposed to be temporary, but she wanted to make it permanent.

She had plans to move the shelter the week after the county terminated her contract, but she hit several roadblocks.

A letter from the bank was presented to the court regarding a loan application to finance a new facility. The bank was unable to approve request and indicated that the income was insufficient for the amount of credit requested.

Taylor said she continued to try to secure funding to get the shelter and asked for her contract to be amended, but it was denied by the county commission.

She outlined the intake process at her shelter and the construction of the kennels.

"No animal ever went to bed hungry at my shelter. I would go hungry first. I ate a lot of peanut butter sandwiches," she stated.

She added that the shelter staff went through the kennels each day to make sure the animals had water, food and a clean bed.

She said she remembers most of the dogs she’s cared for. At one point, Taylor broke down on the stand and cried as she talked about her love of animals and how she sees them as her children.

When she was young, she saw a neighbor beat mules to death, and she made a promise to care for animals her entire life, she stated.

"I enjoy it. It’s what I want to do. Somebody has to speak up for animals," she said on the stand. "These three years that I’ve been shut down, I couldn’t bring any animals to my house. But I still help others with spaying and neutering and I help people who are taking in animals or who can’t afford to feed the animals they have."

She says she does that for eight families.

Taylor was back on the stand Tuesday morning as the trial entered its second week.

Defense attorney Tony Hughes started the day showing Taylor photos of some of the dogs taken by ASPCA at her shelter on County Road 170.

She was emotional right away as talked about the images. She said she feels some of the pictures of the animals were altered to make them look worse.

"He was well loved and well taken care of," she said of one of the elderly dogs.

Some of the dogs had only recently come to the shelter. One of them was feral and another had been involved in dog fighting, she said.

“All of these dogs had shelter, water, food and love,” she said as she examined each picture.

She also said the dogs had been wormed and received veterinary attention..

Many of the animals came to her in poor condition. Some of them had mange.

“That’s why most people through them out because they don’t know what to do with them," she stated. "Every animal with mange was treated immediately."

Taylor was shown a form that was filled out for every animal came into the shelter. She said the documents were taken by Moulton police when the search warrant was executed at the shelter in 2015.

She once again touched on her plans to build a more permanent shelter in Lawrence County

"What I was trying to do was get something for this county before I’m gone for the animals. I wasn’t going to keep running it. I made plans with my attorney. I had people that were going to back me," she stated on the stand.

She went to the bank for a loan and needed a sentence in her contract changed so she could get the loan, but commissioners did not make the amendment and things fell through.

She was looking at a 44,00 square foot building, located five miles outside of Moulton, with air conditioning, heating, an office, and washroom.

"It was perfect," she added.

She was planning on moving the week she was arrested.

"I’m sad for the animals of this county because we don’t have a facility and we’re broke," Taylor said.

She told the jury she was planning on retiring and knew she couldn’t keep up with the pace of the 24/7 operation. She wanted to leave it in hands of pro-life group to continue her no-kill shelter.

"I didn’t get to do that," she said.

She said it took $5,000-6,00 a month to operate the shelter with several workers but it had so many animals, Taylor said she had to borrow money or sell jewelry or guns to buy food.

"But I can tell you not an animal went hungry," she testified.

When asked if she ever mistreated an animal, Taylor responded: "I hope God strikes me dead if I’ve ever mistreated an animal. I have not. And I don’t lie."

She admitted that at times, she was overwhelmed by the number of animals at the shelter. At the time of the 2015 raid, several groups of animals were ready to be transported to other facilities in other locations, but weather delayed the transfer.

"I can tell you that I never quit until they were taken care of, each and every one," Taylor added.

She said she didn’t have a vacation for 18 years because she was taking care of animals, seven days a week.

Prosecutor Callie Waldrep fired back during cross-examination and said Taylor was misleading the jury by telling them about her out of pocket expenses because rescue organizations provided some donations.

Taylor replied: “I didn’t mislead anyone. I did spend my money.”

She says she was getting $3,600 a month from a group and she paid the difference.

Waldrep said Taylor was also misleading the jury with her statements about moving to a new facility when she didn’t even have the loan.

The state showed Taylor pictures of dogs from the shelter that were extremely thin or suffering from other issues.

In closing arguments, Taylor's defense attorney reiterated that she did everything she could to care for the animals at the shelter and loved them like children.

Waldrep countered, saying that Taylor considering the animals her children is the perfect analogy because it was her responsibility to take care of them.

"If she couldn’t keep up due to her age and her resources, then she should have put a stop to it instead of taking more and more animals," she said.

The state says Taylor made excuses about limited finances, but only showed the court documents that showed her finances, not the money she was getting each month from the county and other charitable organizations.

"What she did to these animals was a crime," Waldrep stated. "There’s her side and the truth and the truth is, she failed to provide them with food, water and vet care and they suffered for who knows how long because of it."

Taylor has pleaded not guilty to each of her charges of cruelty to a dog or cat in the second degree.

After the 2015 raid at Taylor's shelter, the ASPCA adopted out hundreds of the seized animals and they're now scattered across the country.

Some stayed in Alabama, but other rescued animals are now living with adoptive families in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and even as far away as British Columbia, Canada.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48