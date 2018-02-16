Jurors hear gory details in trial of former shelter director

Fire engineer Jason Dickey, 38, was killed and four other firefighters were injured when a wall collapsed while they were fighting a house fire on Monday.More >>
Huntsville Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery at the Woodforest National Bank this week.More >>
Tomorrow morning we’ll start in the 60s but temperatures will fall throughout the day. Make sure you bring a jacket with you to work or school because by the late afternoon and early evening hours temperatures will fall into the 40s.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a revision of the state's "Stand Your Ground" law to specify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit ,with 24 of the pediatric deaths taking place in eight southern states.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
