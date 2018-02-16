Former shelter director takes stand in Lawrence County animal cruelty trial

The animal cruelty trial for the woman who used to run the Lawrence County shelter entered its third day of testimony Friday and the former director, Bobbie Taylor, took the stand in her own defense.

She told the jury that she's dedicated her entire life to helping animals.

It took two days to pick a jury in the misdemeanor case.

Taylor is on trial for 15 counts of animal cruelty in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

In 2015, she was running the shelter out of her home on Lawrence County 170 when the ASPCA seized 329 dogs and cats that were emaciated, sick or injured. They reported even finding some dead animals.

Taylor was previously convicted on 15 charges during a bench trial in district court, but she appealed and the case went to circuit court.

During Taylor's first trial last year, investigators testified the animals were cramped, underfed and lying in feces.

A judge declared a mistrial because witnesses were talking about the case in front of potential jurors.

When the trial started this week, veterinary medicine experts for the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) testified they found conditions "unacceptable" at the shelter.

A witness said "conditions were horrible" at the shelter and the stench was unbearable. He called ASPCA for additional help.

Dr. Nicole Eller, a field veterinarian for the ASPCA, said some cages at the shelter had dog hair and feces on the sides when she was on site for four days in July 2015.

Vets also testified that dogs at Taylor shelter were found to be malnourished, to have hookworms, whipworms, dehydration and eye discharge. Fifty of 51 cats at Taylor shelter were deemed too thin and more than 50 percent had ear mites and fleas.

Lawrence County Commissioner Mose Jones Jr. testified the county could not afford $200,000 to operate a shelter and it signed a contract with Bobbie Taylor for $80,000 annually.

The state rested on Thursday and the defense called several witnesses who depicted Taylor as a woman who ran a clean shelter and provided proper health care.

They painted Taylor as a compassionate animal lover. Two of the witnesses were Lawrence County District 3 commissioner Bradley Cross and Lawrence sheriff server Ed Kirby.

They said the animals at the shelter usually had plenty of water and food and kennels were cleaned daily.

Former shelter employee Zach Goodloe testified he walked dogs twice daily, fed them three times daily and cleaned kennels twice daily. He lost his job when Moulton police shut the shelter down June 29, 2015.

Accountant Peggy King said Taylor was spending her own money running the county animal shelter. She had taken loans and accepted donations.

Larry Jacobs, who owns Jacobs Animal Clinic in Moulton, took the stand Friday morning. He treated thousands of the animals at the temporary animal facility at Taylor’s home.

Sometimes she would bring the animals to him and other times, he would assess issues over the phone, arrive at a diagnosis and levy appropriate treatment.

They treated those they could, others had to be euthanized because they were too sick to be healed.

He estimated that 50-70 animals had to be euthanized due to seizures, injuries they couldn’t recover from and lost kidney function.

He said most diseases found by ASPCA vets at Taylor's shelter were common in Lawrence County, especially for stray animals picked up on the side of the road or roaming for days or weeks at a time. He told the jury they are often weak, starved, dehydrated and often suffer from skin and parasite issues.

In June of 2015, he acknowledged he was aware that the ASPCA and law enforcement shut down the shelter at her house.

When asked about conditions of the shelter, Dr. Jacobs stated: “There were lots of dogs and cats. A lot of them were outside.”

The defense asked Jacobs to look at pictures of dogs and cats seized by the ASPCA that showed the condition they were in when they were seized from Taylor's property and detailed lists of their ailments and diseases were included.

The first dog shown to the jury had the following documented injuries: emaciated, lethargy, fleas, heart murmur, increased lung sounds, increased respiratory rate, dehydrated and discomfort due to difficulty breathing.

The second dog had squinting of both eyes and discharge, as well as an ear infection.

The third dog was emaciated, had swelling of limbs, bleeding of foot, heartworms and mange.

The fourth dog had puncture wounds and was very thin.

As Dr. Jacobs continued to look at more photos of dogs and cats, he stressed that many of the issues were not uncommon in the animals he treats.

He said Bobbie Taylor bought $15,000-18,000 in medicine from him.

Before the raid in 2015, Dr. Jacobs visited Taylor's home and said he saw animals with food and water, and saw properly sized kennels, hay on the floor, as well as kennels that were in the shade or that had partitions over them to provide cover from the sun.

Animals were moving around in the cages, he added, and he saw no signs of illness or injury.

He said he didn’t see any pain or suffering but was there to see animals in need of care and treated them. All of the animals had adequate shelter, he testified.

He did see animals that were malnourished, but he said most of them arrive at the shelter that way.

"She did the very best she could with what she had. You provide what you can with the money you have to spend," he said of Taylor.

Taylor, 84, voluntarily give up her right to remain silent and on 2:20 p.m. Friday, she took the stand to testify.

She's been rescuing dogs since she was seven years old.

She opened the shelter on her own at the property on County Road 170 in 2006 because she was accumulating so many dogs from members of the community that she needed more space.

"I built that shelter kennel by kennel," she said.

She got the contract with Lawrence County in March of 2015, but she started helping the county in 2014.

As per her agreement with the county, she couldn’t refuse any animals and had to provide all necessary services, including food, care, and housing.

She would take in any animals found in the county and operated a “no-kill” shelter.

If they were in distress and suffering, some animals had to be euthanized, Taylor stated. She told the jury she spent more money so each animal could be put to sleep before it received medicine that would end its life.

The contract funding was not enough to run the shelter once she paid for veterinary care, she added. She received very few donations and it was expensive to advertise in paper.

Most of the animals that arrived at the shelter were in bad shape and were abused, starved, had mange, needed worming, she testified.

The shelter at her home was supposed to be temporary, but she wanted to make it permanent.

She had plans to move the shelter the week after the county terminated her contract, but she hit several roadblocks.

A letter from the bank was presented to the court regarding a loan application to finance a new facility. The bank was unable to approve request, indicated that there the income was insufficient for the amount of credit requested.

Taylor said she continued to try to secure funding to get the shelter and asked for her contract to be amended, but it was denied by the county commission.

Her testimony continued Friday afternoon. She estimates that she's saved and adopted out more than 50,000 animals.

After the 2015 raid at Taylor's shelter, the ASPCA adopted out hundreds of the seized animals and they're now scattered across the country.

Some stayed in Alabama, but other rescued animals are now living with adoptive families in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and even as far away as British Columbia, Canada.

The Decatur Daily contributed to this report.

