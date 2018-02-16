Berry woman dies from injuries sustained in crash - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Berry woman dies from injuries sustained in crash

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
CULLMAN, AL (WAFF) -

 A single-vehicle crash Thursday has claimed the life of a Berry woman.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Cullman County Rd. 437, eight miles south of Good Hope.

Valetta Goddard Essary, 78, was a backseat passenger in a 2010 Ford Explorer that left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Essary, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center where she later died.

The driver, Darrel E. Goddard, 79, also of Berry was injured and transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center.

A front seat passenger was airlifted to UAB Hospital.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

