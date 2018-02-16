Arrest made in Woodforest National Bank robbery - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Arrest made in Woodforest National Bank robbery

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery at the Woodforest National Bank at 6140 University Dr.

Keon Ladell Reed, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery on Thursday evening.

On Feb. 15 at approximately 3:25 p.m. Mr. Reed entered the bank brandishing a pistol and demanding money in a written note. He fled on foot before officers arrived.

Through the video surveillance, Police K-9 and FBI he was located and brought in for questioning.

He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail.

