Arrest made in Woodforest National Bank robbery

Keon Ladell Reed has been arrested by Huntsville P.D. in connection to a bank robbery that occurred earlier this week.

Huntsville Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery at the Woodforest National Bank at 6140 University Dr.

Keon Ladell Reed, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery on Thursday evening.

On Feb. 15 at approximately 3:25 p.m. Mr. Reed entered the bank brandishing a pistol and demanding money in a written note. He fled on foot before officers arrived.

Through the video surveillance, Police K-9 and FBI he was located and brought in for questioning.

He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail.

