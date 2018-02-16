St. Florian mayor dies - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
St. Florian Mayor Don Strait died this morning at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was 70.

Strait was in his second term as mayor. He had previously served on the town council, then was elected mayor in August 2012.

“Don was a good guy. Everything he did, he did for the town,” said town Councilman Matt Connolly. “He brought the town a long way. He will be missed.”

