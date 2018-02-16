Weekend Events for February 16 - February 18 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Weekend Events for February 16 - February 18

(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Here’s a look at some of the weekend events we talked about on WAFF 48 News Today Friday morning.

Alabama Signing Celebration:

More than 20 Alabama players from the Nick Saban era are having a reunion in Huntsville this weekend. It’s happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the Parkway Place Mall. Tickets to meet the players and get autographs are different depending on which players you want to meet and what you want to get autographed. You can find a breakdown of that information, including the price and player schedule here

Players scheduled to appear include: Courtney Upshaw, Mark Ingram Derrick Henry, Greg McElroy, AJ McCarron, Rueben Foster, Blake Sims and Minkah Fitzpatrick, just to name a few.

Midwest Black Rodeo:

The biggest stars on the black rodeo circuit are going to be at the Alabama A&M Agribition Center on Moore’s Mill Road in Huntsville. It’s happening Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 ahead of time or $20 at the door.

Limestone County Home & Garden show:

The 2018 Limestone County Home and Garden show begins Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. at the Limestone County Event Center on West Pryo Street in Athens. Saturday, the doors will open at 8:00 a.m. Tickets are $2.

RV Super Show

If you’re in the market for a new camper or RV, the Von Braun Center is the place to be. The Alabama RV Super Show pulls into the South Hall starting Friday at noon. It continues Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are $10. Kids 12 & under are free. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Brandon: Colder air and rain for today

    Brandon: Colder air and rain for today

    Friday, February 16 2018 5:20 AM EST2018-02-16 10:20:31 GMT

    Hold on tight, today is going to throw some changes at you so don’t get too settled in. We’re starting off warm today as temperatures have remained in the low to mid-60s after yesterday’s warmth.

    More >>

    Hold on tight, today is going to throw some changes at you so don’t get too settled in. We’re starting off warm today as temperatures have remained in the low to mid-60s after yesterday’s warmth.

    More >>

  • Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 3:11 PM EST2018-02-13 20:11:56 GMT
    Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

  • Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-13 18:29:11 GMT

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly