Weekend Events for February 16 - February 18

Here’s a look at some of the weekend events we talked about on WAFF 48 News Today Friday morning.

Alabama Signing Celebration :

More than 20 Alabama players from the Nick Saban era are having a reunion in Huntsville this weekend. It’s happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the Parkway Place Mall. Tickets to meet the players and get autographs are different depending on which players you want to meet and what you want to get autographed. You can find a breakdown of that information, including the price and player schedule here .

Players scheduled to appear include: Courtney Upshaw, Mark Ingram Derrick Henry, Greg McElroy, AJ McCarron, Rueben Foster, Blake Sims and Minkah Fitzpatrick, just to name a few.

Midwest Black Rodeo :

The biggest stars on the black rodeo circuit are going to be at the Alabama A&M Agribition Center on Moore’s Mill Road in Huntsville. It’s happening Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 ahead of time or $20 at the door.

Limestone County Home & Garden show :

The 2018 Limestone County Home and Garden show begins Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. at the Limestone County Event Center on West Pryo Street in Athens. Saturday, the doors will open at 8:00 a.m. Tickets are $2.

RV Super Show

If you’re in the market for a new camper or RV, the Von Braun Center is the place to be. The Alabama RV Super Show pulls into the South Hall starting Friday at noon. It continues Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are $10. Kids 12 & under are free.

