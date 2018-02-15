13-year-old killed, 2 others injured after car goes over embankment in Madison

Madison police say one person was killed and two others were injured when a car went over an embankment on Eastview Drive on Feb. 15, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

The Madison County coroner confirms a child was killed in single-vehicle wreck Thursday evening.

Madison police and coroner Bobby Berryhill said a car was traveling west on Eastview Drive when the driver lost control and went over an embankment behind Bob Jones High School. The car flipped over into a 15-foot drainage ditch.

The driver's 13-year-old daughter was ejected and got trapped under the car in about a foot of water. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's mother and another child were taken to the hospital.

Berryhill said the child was not wearing a seat belt.

