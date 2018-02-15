WATCH: AL House speaker addresses school safety

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and other House members have scheduled a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss school safety and security issues in response to the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Other speakers will include House Education Policy Committee Chairwoman Terri Collins and State Rep. Alan Baker. Collins served as chair of the Legislature’s Emergency Task Force on School Safety and Security, which conducted a survey of Alabama public schools and released a thorough report in December 2016.

Baker, a retired educator, has sponsored and passed several bills related to school safety issues.

