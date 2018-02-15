WATCH: AL House speaker addresses school safety - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WATCH: AL House speaker addresses school safety

(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and other House members have scheduled a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss school safety and security issues in response to the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The press conference will be streamed live here.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH IF ON A MOBILE DEVICE]

[READ MORE: Florida high school shooting suspect charged with 17 counts of murder]

Other speakers will include House Education Policy Committee Chairwoman Terri Collins  and State Rep. Alan Baker. Collins served as chair of the Legislature’s Emergency Task Force on School Safety and Security, which conducted a survey of Alabama public schools and released a thorough report in December 2016.

Baker, a retired educator, has sponsored and passed several bills related to school safety issues.

[READ MORE: Parents and students text, tweet and say goodbye during Florida shooting]

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

