Athens man charged with child sexual abuse

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and other House members have scheduled a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss school safety and security issues.More >>
Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and other House members have scheduled a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss school safety and security issues.More >>
The wind will stay up tonight at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. This will keep temperatures in the 60s all night.More >>
The wind will stay up tonight at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. This will keep temperatures in the 60s all night.More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.More >>
Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
"I'm going to be a professional school shooter." A Youtube vlogger from South Mississippi said those words popped up under one of his videos last fall, posted by a guy with the screen name Nikolas Cruz.More >>
"I'm going to be a professional school shooter." A Youtube vlogger from South Mississippi said those words popped up under one of his videos last fall, posted by a guy with the screen name Nikolas Cruz.More >>