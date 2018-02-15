Athens man charged with child sexual abuse

Athens police have arrested a man on child sex crime charges.

Santiago De La Cruz Ramos, 31, was arrested Wednesday night. He was charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Police said Ramos is accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl. The incident took place on the night of Feb. 10 or early in the morning on Feb. 11. The incident took place in the 300 block of North Malone Street.

Police said the victim and Ramos are not related.

