Redstone Arsenal issues flooding alert

With more rain in the forecast, Redstone Arsenal officials sent out information about conditions on the installation.

The Team Redstone Installation Emergency Operations Center and Police Department is closely monitoring river levels and flood possibilities throughout the Arsenal.

Currently, all roads are open.

More rain is expected soon and roadways may become impassable.

Visitors have been moved out of the recreation areas in the southern part of the Arsenal as a precaution.

"Please be weather alert, use extreme caution while driving and remain patient if roads are closed," said Redstone Garrison spokesman Chris Colster. "Sometimes, unexpected closures can happen, but above all, our goal is to keep our workforce safe."

