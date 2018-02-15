Metro diner looking to bring more than 100 jobs to Huntsville

More growth in the Tennessee Valley means more job openings for you.

Metro Diner is coming to Huntsville, and they're hiring more than 100 people.

You may not need a lengthy resume for this one. But they're looking to hire all positions from servers to cooks.

Metro Diner will be located on Airport Road. It's opening soon. It just opened up a new location on Highway 72 in Madison.

To apply for a position with Metro Diner click here .

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48