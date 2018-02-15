Man convicted of abuse of a corpse in Jones Valley Target death - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Man convicted of abuse of a corpse in Jones Valley Target death

William Payton (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office) William Payton (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
27-year-old Tonya Amerson (Source: Facebook) 27-year-old Tonya Amerson (Source: Facebook)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A Madison County jury has handed down a guilty verdict, more than three years after a woman's body was found behind the Jones Valley Target.

William Payton was found guilty of abuse of a corpse. He'll be sentenced on February 26.

Police release new details about woman found dead in Jones Valley

Payton was arrested a few days after Tonya Amerson's body was discovered in October of 2015.

Prosecutors originally charged Payton with murder but dropped that charge in March of 2016 after admitting they didn't feel they had enough evidence to guarantee a conviction. 

Charges dropped against man accused of murdering girlfriend, dumping body

