Phil Campbell man killed in car crash

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Phil Campbell man Wednesday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say Carl Stephen Mitchell II, 24, was killed when the 2003 Ford Mustang he was driving ran off the roadway and struck a tree. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Alabama 243 about 12 miles south of Russellville.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

