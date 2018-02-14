Phil Campbell man killed in car crash

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with high temps in the low to middle 70s. Any showers will be very isolated in nature.More >>
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with high temps in the low to middle 70s. Any showers will be very isolated in nature.More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.More >>
Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
Newly discovered documents that were tucked away and almost forgotten in a family's attic for decades show the financial impact of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
Newly discovered documents that were tucked away and almost forgotten in a family's attic for decades show the financial impact of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
An Alabama police chief investigating reports of a suspicious led to the rescue of a missing Johns Island toddler and the arrest of her suspected abductor.More >>
An Alabama police chief investigating reports of a suspicious led to the rescue of a missing Johns Island toddler and the arrest of her suspected abductor.More >>
Police in Riverside confirm Heidi Todd - a missing 4-year-old from South Carolina - has been located after she was found in the car with her suspected captor.More >>
Police in Riverside confirm Heidi Todd - a missing 4-year-old from South Carolina - has been located after she was found in the car with her suspected captor.More >>
Students hiding in classrooms during the deadly Florida school shooting Wednesday captured the horrific moments gunshots rang out in social media video.More >>
Students hiding in classrooms during the deadly Florida school shooting Wednesday captured the horrific moments gunshots rang out in social media video.More >>
In the case of an active shooter, there are steps to take to improve your chances of survival.More >>
In the case of an active shooter, there are steps to take to improve your chances of survival.More >>