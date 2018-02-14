Crime Stoppers: Woman walks off with business' cash

Huntsville police say this woman stole a money bag from a cleaning business on Jordan Lane on jan. 6, 2018. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

Huntsville police need help identifying a woman who walked off with a dry cleaner’s money last month.

The crime happened on Jan. 6 at U.S. Cleaners at 1102 Jordan Lane. Police say the business was closed, but the front door was left unsecured. A woman walked in and noticed the business money bag on the counter. Police say when she noticed no one was around, she took the money bag containing several hundred dollars in cash and left the store.

Surveillance video shows she was driving a PT Cruiser with a black convertible top. She was wearing tan pants, orange shirt and a tan head wrap.

If you know her, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers 256-53-CRIME.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48