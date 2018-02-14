Flu absences down in Marshall County schools - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Flu absences down in Marshall County schools

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Marshall County schools reopened with about half of the student absences from a week ago.

Widespread flu forced the system to shut down for nearly a week.

School is back in session for Marshall County Schools, but officials say they're still taking precautions.

More than 600 students were absent when the system closed last Wednesday because of the flu. On Wednesday, that number was 270.  On Wednesday, 24 staff members were absent, down from 51 last week.

The superintendent believes closing the system allowed students to get well and kept the flu from spreading.

Classrooms have been sanitized, and the superintendent says that's part of a future protocol.

"We will continue to sanitize surfaces, but the most important thing is the person to person contact and so we're reminding folks to practice the proper cough and sneeze etiquette," said Marshall County School Superintendent Cindy Wigley.

Wigley says they are being flexible with the attendance policy through the flu season.

