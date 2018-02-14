Person of interest sought after body found in empty Huntsville apartment

A death investigation is underway at an apartment complex off University Drive after a body was discovered Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a complex on Boxwood Drive around 9: 30 a.m. and found the body of a man inside a vacant apartment.

On the scene, officials couldn't go into detail about the case, but they revealed that they are searching for a person of interest they believe could be connected to the man's death.

“We have homicide investigators and crime scene investigators on this scene and they're at other locations as we speak looking for the person of interest and other evidence. We do have a person of interest in mind. We know who that person is and we are looking for that individual at this time,” said Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer for the Huntsville Police Department.

An area in front of the apartment was roped off with crime scene tape and concerned neighbors watched as police conducted their investigation.

Johnson says it appears the empty apartment had squatters, which are person who unlawfully occupies an uninhabited building or unused land.

"It’s very possible that’s the case with that apartment. There’s no furniture. We’ll have a discussion with management to see what the status is but it’s obvious no one was living there. There was just miscellaneous trash," Johnson said.

He said nearby residents are not in any immediate danger. The person of interest and deceased man may have known each other, he said.

"It shouldn’t be of too much public concern at this tine because the person of interest we have in mind most likely knew the individual we found inside the apartment," Johnson said. "I can’t discuss the manner of death right now for obvious reasons. We have a strong suspect we believe is connected. When the call came in, we’ve subsequently had a discussion with that caller and we’re collecting more evidence at this time relative to the situation."

