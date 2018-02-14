Person of interest sought after body found in empty Huntsville apartment

Temperatures will only fall into the lower 60s tonight and rain showers will continue through the midnight hour.More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Multiple people dead, several injured and one in custody in Parkland, Florida school shooting.More >>
Charleston police announced on Wednesday that they are looking for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
Officers with the Accident Investigation Unit are investigating the death of a child who was struck by a pickup truck around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
A man is wanted for murder after a deadly shooting at a West Memphis apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>
The woman killed in a double shooting in Jefferson Davis County early Wednesday morning has been identified.More >>
