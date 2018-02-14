Person of interest sought after body found in empty apartment

Happy Valentine’s Day! Temperatures stay mild today, topping out in the 60s. On and off showers will continue throughout the day and linger into any date night or girl’s night Valentine’s plans.More >>
Happy Valentine’s Day! Temperatures stay mild today, topping out in the 60s. On and off showers will continue throughout the day and linger into any date night or girl’s night Valentine’s plans.More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.More >>
Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Investigators are trying to piece together a home invasion that ended with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday night on Johns Island.More >>
Investigators are trying to piece together a home invasion that ended with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday night on Johns Island.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>