2 charged with murder at vacant Huntsville apartment

By Lindsey Connell, Reporter
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
From the left, Michael Stoltzfus and James Romans (Source: Madison County Jail) From the left, Michael Stoltzfus and James Romans (Source: Madison County Jail)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police have arrested two men in connection to Wednesday's homicide investigation.

A man was found dead at an apartment complex on Boxwood Drive Wednesday morning. It was determined to be a homicide.

Michael Christian Stoltzfus, 30, and James Michael Romans, 24, were later arrested and charged with murder.

Officers responded to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. The victim was found in a vacant apartment.

Police have not released his identity yet pending family notification.

On the scene, officials couldn't go into detail about the case, but they revealed that they had identified a possible suspect. in the case. Detectives worked hard throughout the day to track them down and bring them in for questioning. 

“We have homicide investigators and crime scene investigators on this scene and they're at other locations as we speak looking for the person of interest and other evidence. We do have a person of interest in mind. We know who that person is and we are looking for that individual at this time,” Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer for the Huntsville Police Department, said at the scene Wednesday. 

An area in front of the apartment was roped off with crime scene tape and concerned neighbors watched as police conducted their investigation.

Johnson said it appears the empty apartment had squatters, which are people who unlawfully occupies an uninhabited building or unused land.

"It’s very possible that’s the case with that apartment. There’s no furniture. We’ll have a discussion with management to see what the status is but it’s obvious no one was living there. There was just miscellaneous trash," Johnson said. 

He said nearby residents are not in any immediate danger. The person of interest and deceased man may have known each other, he added. 

"It shouldn’t be of too much public concern at this tine because the person of interest we have in mind most likely knew the individual we found inside the apartment," Johnson said. "I can’t discuss the manner of death right now for obvious reasons. We have a strong suspect we believe is connected. When the call came in, we’ve subsequently had a discussion with that caller and we’re collecting more evidence at this time relative to the situation."

