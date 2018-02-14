Decatur woman facing elderly abuse charge against mother - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Decatur woman facing elderly abuse charge against mother

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Kristina Whisenant (Source: Decatur Police Department) Kristina Whisenant (Source: Decatur Police Department)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Decatur police say a woman is facing an elderly abuse charge against her own mother. 

Police responded to an elder abuse call on Tuesday, February 13 in the 100 block of Daniel Street. Investigators tell us the Morgan County Department of Human Resources was already on the scene and checking the well-being of the bedridden 75-year-old female victim.

Investigators say when DHR workers found her, she was lying in her own urine and feces. The victim also had a large bedsore on her right elbow that needed immediate medical attention. 

DHR workers notified the Decatur police and the victim was transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital where she was treated. 

The victim's caretaker, Kristina Jo Whisenant, who is also her daughter, was at the scene.

Decatur police transported Whiseant to the department and charged with elder abuse or neglect in the second degree and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.  

