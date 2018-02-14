Teen found guilty of robbery and felony murder in fatal Decatur - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Teen found guilty of robbery and felony murder in fatal Decatur shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

One of the men charged in a murderous 2015 crime spree in Decatur was found guilty by a jury of robbery and felony murder on Wednesday morning.  

Cortez Mitchell, 19 is one of the four men charged in connection with the crime. The other suspects are Cedric Lamont Cowan, Amani Juan Goodwin, and Joseph Christopher Cowan.

That 2015 spree involved armed robberies, shootings, and the murders of 27-year-old Antonio Hernandez-Lopez and 25-year-old Joshua Davis.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Albert Street in May of 2015, where they found the body of a man in the property's carport. The body had multiple gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

Police identified the victim as that of 27-year-old Antonio Hernandez. Officials said Hernandez and another person were forced to the ground in another robbery attempt.

On the following morning, a passer-by discovered a body at a pavilion near Wilson-Morgan Park. Investigators said the victim appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

Family members later identified the body as that of 25-year-old Joshua Davis of Lacey's Spring; they said charges announced Sunday are not related to this shooting until further investigation indicates a connection.

Cortez sentencing date is set for April 20 at 1:30 p.m.  

Robbery carries a sentence of 1 - 10 years and felony murder also carries a sentence of 1  - 10 years. 

